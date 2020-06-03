Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Masvidal to take on Usman in welterweight title fight at UFC251 in Abu Dhabi
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 00:56s - Published
Masvidal to take on Usman in welterweight title fight at UFC251 in Abu Dhabi

Masvidal to take on Usman in welterweight title fight at UFC251 in Abu Dhabi

Jorge Masvidal to take on Kamaru Usman in a welterweight title fight at UFC 251 next weekend at new UFC Fight Island in Abu Dhabi

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jorge Masvidal Jorge Masvidal American mixed martial arts fighter


Kamaru Usman Kamaru Usman Nigerian-American mixed martial arts fighter

Fighter's positive COVID test scuttles UFC 251 title bout

 Gilbert Burns has tested positive for COVID-19 and is out of his UFC 251 headlining bout with welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.
USATODAY.com

Abu Dhabi Abu Dhabi Federal capital of the United Arab Emirates

Covid-19: Indian dozes off at Dubai airport, misses repatriation flight

 A 53-year-old Indian worker in the UAE has missed a special repatriation flight after he dozed off at the Dubai International Airport, a media report said. P..
IndiaTimes
Equity indices on upswing, Reliance hits new high [Video]

Equity indices on upswing, Reliance hits new high

Equity benchmark indices edged higher during early hours on Friday due to gains in index heavyweight Reliance Industries and metal stocks. At 10:15 am, the BSE S-P Sensex was up by 117 points or 0.34 per cent at 34,098 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 67 points or 0.67 per cent at 10,096. All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the positive zone with Nifty PSU bank up by 2.4 per cent, metal by 2.1 per cent and private bank by 1.3 per cent. Among stocks, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) share price touched a record high of Rs 1,602, rising 1.4 per cent after the announcement that Abu Dhabi fund Mubadala is going to invest Rs 9,093 crore in its digital arm Jio Platforms.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:09Published
U.S. airlines ramp up flights to the great outdoors [Video]

U.S. airlines ramp up flights to the great outdoors

Airlines from America to Australia are ramping up flights in June and July, with U.S. carriers targeting the great outdoors, boosting hopes for a pickup in tourist traffic even as global air travel remains slow. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:13Published
As airlines suffer, Wizz still bets on expansion [Video]

As airlines suffer, Wizz still bets on expansion

Budget carrier Wizz says it's sticking to expansion plans despite the global slump in air travel, but TUI says it's delaying new jet deliveries. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:24Published

UFC 251 UFC 251 UFC mixed martial arts event in 2020


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Jorge Masvidal set to fight Kamaru Usman at UFC 251 as Dana White replaces Gilbert Burns for Fight Island showpiece

Kamaru Usman is set to defend the UFC welterweight title against Jorge Masvidal in the main event of...
talkSPORT - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Gilroy High wrestling coach Cormier earns UFC title fight [Video]

Gilroy High wrestling coach Cormier earns UFC title fight

Gilroy High wrestling coach Cormier earns UFC title fight

Credit: KSBW     Duration: 00:46Published