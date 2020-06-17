Kuldeep Oraon: Martyred in Malbagh in J&K, laid down his life for the nation | Oneindia News

Kuldeep Oraon, posted in CRPF's 118th Battalion, was killed in an encounter with terrorists in Malbagh on 2 July 2020.

On receiving the news of Kuldeep's martyrdom, his father Ghanshyam Oraon said that he is proud of him, but the government should take revenge.

Ghanshyam Oraon was also posted in CRPF 190 Battalion and retired in 2007.

Kuldeep Oraon joined the CRPF in January 2001 and got a promotion as well.

Kuldeep has left behind his wife and two children.

His son Yash is 10 years old while his daughter is 6 years old.

Martyr's wife Vandana Oraon is posted as constable in Kolkata Police and both children used to stay with them in Kolkata.