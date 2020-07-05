Syama Prasad Mukherjee was born on this day and other events from history | Oneindia News

DADABHAI NAOROJO was the First Indian to be elected to UK Parliament.

Naoroji moved to Britain and continued his political involvement.

Elected for the Liberal Party in Finsbury Central at the 1892 general election, he became the first British Indian MP.

Syama Prasad Mukherjee was born on 6Th july in 1901.

He was an Indian politician, barrister and academician, who served as the Minister for Industry and Supply in Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's cabinet.

He was the founder of Bharatiya Jana Sangh.

On July 6, Anne' Frank's father, Otto Frank, approached his Austrian-born bookkeeper and asked if she would help hide his family.

ANNE FRANK AND HER FAMILY fearing deportation to a Nazi concentration camp took refuge.

A historic trade route between India and China was reopened after 44 years of being closed.

The Nathu La pass through the Himalayas was part of the ancient trade route called the Silk Road and had been closed after disputes between India and China over the region of Sikkim occurred in the 1960s.