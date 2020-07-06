19 people injured after a tree falls on a garage in Pasadena

CHILD'S BIRTHDAY PARTY TURNSINTO A RESCUE MISSION.

A LARGETREE FALLING ONTO A GARAGESHELTERING A GROUP OF PEOPLEFROM A STORM.

19 PEOPLE HAD TOBE RUSHED TO THE HOSPITAL,INCLUDING 2 CHILDREN.

WMAR 2NEWS ABBY ISAACS IS INPASADENA WHERE THE CLEAN UP CONTINUES. THERE ARE STILLDOWNED TREES AND POWER LINESIN THIS PASADENA NEIGHBORHOOD.UP AND DOWN DUNN ROAD, HOMESDAMAGED& 19 PEOPLE RECOVERINGAT LOCAL HOSPITALS.. AFTER ATREE CRUSHED A DETACHED GARAGEDURING A PARTY.

AFTER ATREE CRUSHED A DETACHED GARAGEDURING A PARTY.

Dawn redlof━Electric lines were down stuffwas blowing up everywhere.JUST SOME OF THE AFTERMATH OFA TERRIBLE AFTERNOON STORM Itliterally sounded like a traincoming down the tracks and Ilooked out the front door andI could see a funnel IT TOOKOUT DAWN REDLOFFWINDOWS AND TREES, BUT ITNOTHING COMPARED TO THE DAMAAT HER NEIGHBORS HOUSE.

It washeartbreaking A LARGE TREECRASHING DOWN ON A GARAGEDURING A CHILDS BIRTHDAYPARTY.

THE ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTYFIRE DEPARMTENT SAYS 19 PEOPLEWERE INJURIED, MANY NEEDED TOBE PULLED OUT.

The guys wereunreal.

Cutting the buildingapart.

Getting people out ofthere.

TWO CHILDREN AND 17ADULTS WERE INJURED.

ONEPERSON SUFFERED FROM ACRITICAL BUT NO━LIFETHREATENING INJURY.

There aresome kids that are hurt butnone that were so severelyhurt but some of the adults tosave their children, coveringtheir children getting on topof their children andliterally taking the brunt ofthe building falling down ontop of them was unreal andkudos to them REDLOFF HOPINGAND PRAYING EVERYONE IS OKAY,AND SHE APPLAUDS THE FIREDEPARTMENT AND COMMUNITY FORTHEIR QUICK WORK TO KEEPEVERYONE SAFE.

The guys fromthe chosen sons of pasedenagod bless them.

The trees werecoming down the guys startedcutting the tress down so thfire dept could get through. RESCUE CREWSEXTRACATIED 6 PEOPLE TRAPPEDWITHIN 45 MINUTES.

IN PASADENABBY ISAACS WMAR 2