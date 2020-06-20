Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nursing homes struggling to fight loneliness and COVID-19
Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 02:15s - Published
Nursing homes struggling to fight loneliness and COVID-19
Nursing homes struggling to fight loneliness and COVID-19
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Nursing home ballot question derailed during pandemic

Massachusetts voters are on track to decide this November whether to embrace ranked-choice voting and...
bizjournals - Published

Stimulus money could pose dilemmas in nursing homes

NEW YORK (AP) — Nursing home residents are among the Americans getting $1,200 checks as part of the...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times


Dems: Nursing home virus effort 'chronicle of deadly delay'

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration was slow to comprehend the scale of COVID-19's impact on...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Despite COVID-19 surge, Florida AARP wants visitors allowed back inside long-term care facilities [Video]

Despite COVID-19 surge, Florida AARP wants visitors allowed back inside long-term care facilities

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, state leaders for the nation’s largest advocacy group for seniors is lobbying to bring back nursing home visits.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:59Published
Gov Mike DeWine announces nursing homes can hold outdoor visitation beginning July 20 [Video]

Gov Mike DeWine announces nursing homes can hold outdoor visitation beginning July 20

Gov Mike DeWine announces nursing homes can hold outdoor visitation beginning July 20

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 01:17Published
Vigil held for thousands of nursing home residents, employees in Illinois who died from COVID-19 [Video]

Vigil held for thousands of nursing home residents, employees in Illinois who died from COVID-19

More than half of all COVID-19 deaths in Illinois have been residents of nursing homes.

Credit: WGN     Duration: 01:55Published