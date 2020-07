Balto Co Fire: 4 people injured in 3-alarm fire in Middle River, including 2 fire fighters

MIDDLE RIVER IS NEARLYDESTROYED BY FIRE.

IT HAPPENEDAT THE COMMONS AT WHITE MARSHAPARTMENTS.

NEIGHBORS SAY THEYHEARD A LOUD BOOM, LIKE FIRECRACKERS OR THUNDER AT AROUND3:30..

AND THEN THE ROOF WASON FIRE..

ALL 24 UNITS AREIMPACTED WITH 16 OF THEMHEAVILY DAMAGED.

THE FIREDEPARTMENT DOESNMANY FAMILIES ARE DISPLACED.WE'RE TOLD CREWS DIDNTO RESCUE ANYONE FROM THEBUILDING WHEN THEY ARRIVED...IT WAS A COMMUNITY EFFORT,NEIGHBORS GOING DOOR TO DOORTO GET EVERYONE OUT SAFELY.

Ipulled the fire alarm andstarted yelling for everyoneto get out of the building.And then I ran to my buildingand ran upstairs to theaparmtents that are next doorand started banging on theirdoors to get them out of thebuilding too.

TWO RESIDENAND THREE FIREFIGHTERSSUFFERED MINOR INJURIES.NEIGHBORS BELIEVE THE FIRESTARTED FROM A LIGHTNINGSTRIKE... BUT THEINVESTIGATION IS STILLONGO