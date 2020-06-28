Sawan Somwar: CM Yogi offers prayers at Mansarovar Temple

|
Yogi Adityanath 22nd and current Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, India
UP achieved goal of planting 25 crore saplings in a day: CM Yogi
Kanpur DM visits encounter site, says 'keeping eye on everything'
Shiva One of the principal deities of Hinduism
Devotees throng Lord Shiva temples on first Monday of SawanOn the first Monday of 'Sawan' (Shravan) month, devotees started coming to Lord Shiva temples in different parts of the country from the early morning to offer..
DNA
Sawan 2020: Devotees performs 'Jal-abhishek' to lord Shiva amid COVID-19
Uttar Pradesh State in India
21 states/UTs have higher recovery rate than national averageThe Covid-19 recovery rate in 21 states and Union Territories (UTs), including Delhi, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, was higher than the national average of 60.77%,..
IndiaTimes
Migrant labourers returning back to big cities in search of work
Shraavana A month in Hindu calender
Kanwariyas barred from entering Haridwar; 14 days quarantine on arrivalKanwar Yatra is an annual pilgrimage of Lord Shiva's devotees known as Kanwars, who visit Haridwar, Gaumukh and Gangotri in Uttarakhand and Sultanganj in Bihar..
DNA
