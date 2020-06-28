Global  

Sawan Somwar: CM Yogi offers prayers at Mansarovar Temple
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:29s
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on July 6 on the first Monday of 'sawan' month.

The first Monday of sawan month is usually a significant festival for the Shiva devotees.

Sawan Somvar Vrat or fasts are followed in the month of Shravan.

People believed that Lord Shiva would bless the people with good health, protection from evil.

Yogi Adityanath Yogi Adityanath 22nd and current Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, India

Shiva Shiva One of the principal deities of Hinduism

Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh State in India

Shraavana Shraavana A month in Hindu calender

