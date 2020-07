Speaker Philip Gunn, several state legislators test positive for COVID-19

MORNING HE TESTED POSITIVE.

ONEVETERAN LAWMAKER IS NOTSURPRISED THE DEADLY VIRUS HASSTRUCK IN THE LEGISLATURE.

"AND MORNING WAS INFORMED THAT ITO TO HAVE TESTED POSITIVE FORCOVID I FEEL VERY FORTUNATETHAT I DON'T HAVE VERY MANYSYMPTOMS."HOW SPEAKER PHILIP GUNN'SANNOUNCEMENTTHAT HE'S TESTED POSITIVE FORCOVID-19DOESN'T SURPRISE STATEREPRESENTATIVE EARLEBANK"IT SEEMS THAT FOUR OUT OF FIVEREPUBLICANS WE'RE NOT WEARINGMASKS IT WAS JUST AMATTER OF TIME I FELT AND OTHERMEMBERS FELT TOO THAT WE HADA COVID OUTBREAK." BANKS IS NOWWORRIED ABOUT HIS OWN HEALTH.HIS DESK MATE ON THE HOUSEFRESHMANREPRESENTATIVE BO BROWN REVEALEDLASTFRIDAY HE HAS TESTED POSITIVEFORCORONAVIRUS."HOW ARE YOU FEELING RIGHT NOW?I'M CHECKING MYTEMPERATURE EVERY COUPLE OFHOURS AND I'M HYDRATING I FEELWELL MY TEMPERATURE RIGHT NOW97.6."BANKS PLANS TO GET TESTEDMONDAYTHE VETERAN LAWMAKER WORE A FACESHIELD PLUS HIS MASK DURING THELEGISLATIVESESSION.

BROWN ALSO WORE FACECOVERING."IT DOES GIVE ME A SENSE OFCOMFORT BASED ON THE FACT THATIF HE WEARS A MASK AND I WEAR AMASK MY DOCTOR TOLD ME THAT MYODDS OF HAVING COVID-19 ARE VERYSLIM."SPEAKER GUNN SAYS HE GOT TESTEDAFTERHAVING CLOSE CONTACT WITHANOTHER HOUSEMEMBER WHO'S ALSO TESTEDPOSITIVE FORTHE DEADLY VIRUS.GUNN STOOD BEHIND GOVERNOR TATEREEVESAT THE GOVERNORS MANSION TUESDAYASREEVES SIGNED A BILL CHANGE THESTATE FLAG."I MEAN ALL THESE PEOPLESTANDINGRIGHT THERE NEXT TO PHILIP GUNNAND PHILIP GUNN HAS TESTEDPOSITIVE SO I HOPE HE DIDN'TSPREADIT TO ANY OF THE LEADER SHIP INTHE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI."AND ON WEDNESDAY GUNN ANDLIEUTENANTGOVERNOR DELBERT HOSEMANN,NEITHER OFHOME WAS WEARING A MASK,PRESENTED THEFLAG TO THE TWO MUSEUM AFTER ARETIREMENT CEREMONY AT THE STATECAPITOL."I HAVE INFORMED EVERYONE THAT ICAN RECALL THAT I WAS IN CLOSEPROXIMITY WITH OVER THE LASTWEEK I'VE REACHED OUT TOTHEM AND INFORMED THEM I WANT TOMAKE SURE THAT THEYTOO CAN TAKE PRECAUTIONS." SPEAKER GUN SAYS HE PLANS TOSELF QUARANTINE FOR 14 DAYS.THE STATE HEALTH OFFICER TOLDHOUSESUNDAY TEST RESULTS CALL SHELLMOREMEMBERS OF THE LEGISLATUREPOSITIVEFOR THE VIRUS.ROSS ADAMS 16 WAPT NEWS.TURNING NOW TO THE LATEST ON THECORONAVIRUS IN MISSISSIP