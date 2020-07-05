Group celebrates with dance and celebration around remaining Christopher Columbus pedestal

Baltimore Reacts After Protestors Topple Christopher Columbus Statue In Little Italy Into Inner Harbor



Baltimore Reacts After Protestors Topple Christopher Columbus Statue In Little Italy Into Inner Harbor Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 01:29 Published 5 hours ago

Christopher Columbus Statue Torn Down Near Little Italy Thrown Into Harbor



Videos posted to social media Saturday show protesters pulling down Baltimore's statue of Christopher Columbus near Little Italy and throwing it into the Inner Harbor. Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 02:27 Published 13 hours ago