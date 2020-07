Police Support Rally meets Black Lives Matter Protest

THANKS FOR JOINING US FOR FOX 4NEWS AT 10 TONIGHT.

Iโ€™M SHARIARMSTRONG.PEOPLE ACROSS THEAREA...CONTINUING TO TAKE ASTAND.TODAY...A RALLY HELD IN FORTMYERS TO SHOW SUPPORT FOR LAENFORCEMENT GOT PRETTYHEATED...AFTER A GROUP OF SILEPROTESTERS ALSO SHOWED UP.FOX 4โ€™S CHRISTINA EVANS WASTHERE AND SHOWS US HOW BOTHGROUPS EXERCISED THEIR RIGHT TOFREE SPEECH.(:48-:54)(1:05-1:12(1:39-1:57)THE RALLY TURNED PROTEST BEGANHERE AT NOON IN CENTENNIAL PARK.A DAY OF SUPPORT STAYIPEACEFUL DESPITE SEEING GEOUFROM TWO VDIFFERENPERSPECTIVES.PKG*NATS* TRUMPET PLAYERPEOPLE GATHERED TODAY TO SUPPORTTHE BLUE*NAT* BLUE LIVES MATTER!THE PROUD PATRIOTS FOR SOUTHWESTFLORIDA HELD THEIR LAWENFORCEMENT APPRECIATION DAYRALLY TO SUPPORT CURRENT POLICEOFFICERS AS WELL AS HONOR FALLENOFFICERS*NATS*MAYOR HENDERSON OF FORT MYERSSTOPPED IN AND GAVE A SPEECHTHANKING THE FAMILIES OF FALLENOFFICERSSOT: MAYOR HENDERSON3:45The best reason to be here is tosupport those families who havelost loved ones to violentcrime.

Theirlives have been taken while theywere protecting our citizensCO-ORGANIZER MIKE RANDALL SAIDTODAY WAS ABOUT UNITY BETWEENCOMMUNITY AND POLICESOT:1:23Thats what itโ€™s about.

Its aboutuniting.

Everyone says this wordunite as a catchphrase but theyneed to start practicing whatthey preach.

And thatโ€™s why wecameHALFWAY THROUGH THE PROGRAM, AGROUP OF BLACK LIVES MATTERACTIVISTS SAT DOWN ACROSS FROMTHE RALLY WITH SIGNS TO SILENTLYPROTESTATTENDERS OF THE RALLY THENBEGAN TO DIRECT THEIR ATTENTIONTO COUNTER-PROTEST THE BLACKLIVES MATTER GROUP*NATS*GROUP ADMINISTRATOR, MAPAPEACOCK, TOLD ME WHY SHE THOUGHTIT WAS IMPORTANT TO SHOW UPTODAY3:20Yes today was a rally for thefallen officers.

But that is whywe came with respect, and weshowed peace to a whole otherlevel.

And I feel like we madethe message clear.

Weโ€™