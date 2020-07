Fireworks Cause Mess & Damage For Some Video Credit: KMTV Action 3 News - Duration: 01:31s - Published 7 minutes ago Fireworks Cause Mess & Damage For Some 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend FOR OMAHA RESIDENTSTO LIGHT OFFFIREWORKS ENDED LASTNIGHT....FOR SOME, IT'S ARELIEF.AS THE NOISECAN BE TOO MUCH...BUT....AS THE CLEANUPPROCESS WENT ONTODAY, SOME ARE FEDUP WITH THE MESS....REPORTER JON KIPPERSHOWS US WHATHAPPENED IN ONE LOCALNEIGHBORHOOD."IT WAS LIKE BEINGIN A BUNKER INVIETNAM."VAN GIBBSIT WAS A ROUGHSATURDAY NIGHT FORVAN GIBBS.NEIGHBORS ACROSS THESTREET THREW A HUGEPARTY.AND LIT UP THE SKY FORHOURS.SUNDAY - HE WAS STUCKCLEANING UP THE MESS."WE HAD DEBRIS ON THEROOF, WE HAD DEBRIS INTHE GUTTERS." AFTERSPENDING FOUR HOURSCLEANING UP THE YARD,ROOF AND GUTTES...THIS IS ALL THAT HEPICKED UP."THERE WERE THREEPOWDER BURNS ON THEROOF, FROM THE STUFFTHAT LANDED ON THEROOF." ON FACEBOOK,THOSE IN THE AREA HADMIXED REVIEWS OFTHEIR NEIGHBORHOOD.MANY SAYING THEIRNEIGHBORHOOD DID AGREAT JOB, CLEANINGUP THE MESS ON THEIRPROPERTIES AND THEIRNEIGHBORS.OTHER SAID THERE WASTRASH EVERYWHERE,THAT IT NEVER GETSCLEANED UP ANDFIREWORKS EVENCAUSED PROPERTYDAMAGE."NOW FIREWORKS WEREMORE THAN JUST ANANNOYANCE SATURDAYNIGHT AS WELL.ACCORDING TO THEOMAHA FIREDEPARTMENT, THIS OLDTIRE SHOP IN SADDLECREEK, AS WELL AS AHOME IN SOUTHEASTOMAHA, CAUGHT FIREDUE TO FIREWORKS." ASFOR GIBBS.HE DOESN'T WANT TODEAL WITH ANOTHERFOURTH OF JULY INOMAHA."WE'RE GOING TO MOVE,I'VE HAD IT.THIS IS ENOUGH." "WHYDO I WANT TO GO DOWNIN THE BASEMENT ANDINSULATE THE WINDOWSAND THEN WHENSOMETHING GOES"BOOM", YOU GRAB YOURCHEST AND MY WIFEGRABS HER CHEST." INOMAHA JON KIPPER 3NN--- LET'S TAKE A LIVELOOK OUTSIDE FROMOUR HARRAHS CASINO





