Taj Mahal to remain shut after COVID cases soar in Agra

: In the view of current COVID-19 situation in Agra, historical monuments like Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, Akbar tomb and others to remain closed until further orders as they fall in 'buffer zone' areas.
Over 55 new COVID infections were reported in past four days, according to District Magistrate of Agra.
Earlier, Union Minister of Tourism and Culture Prahlad Singh Patel announced that all monuments can be reopened with complete precautions from July 6 onwards, amid relaxations in the COVID-19 lockdown.
Taj Mahal is set to reopen from July 6 with guidelines. Monuments and public places were directed to remain shut to control COVID situation in country. Union Minister of Tourism and Culture, Prahlad Singh Patel announced that monuments across country can reopen from July 06 with social distancing norms. Move is expected to give boost to tourism in calibrated manner.
Devotees performed 'Jal-abhishek' to lord Shiva on first Monday of the month of 'sawan'amid COVID-19 pandemic. Temple authority disinfecting the premises regularly. Devotees and priest were seen wearing masks.
Agra District Prison is now equipped with panic alarm system for emergencies. A wireless panic alarm system was inaugurated at the District Jail in UP's Agra on July 01. The alarm system was inaugurated by DIG of Jail Administration in Agra Lav Kumar. Every barrack will have a switch of panic alarm system. While speaking to media, the DIG (Jail Administration) of Agra Love Kumar said, "The inmates get into their barracks at night, if some ailing inmate is in need of any help then this wireless panic alarm system will help him." "Every barrack will have a switch. When pressed, it will activate its respective alarm at the main gate of the jail," he added. "The guard at the main gate will inform the guard on duty at the barrack, through wireless. It will reduce our response time in case of medical emergencies," DIG (Jail Administration) further stated.
Drones were being used to spray insecticides on locusts' swarms as they reached Agra on June 30. Administration is on alert and warning has been given in the residential areas. People have been asked to follow guidelines issued by the government on locust attack. Agricultural Department, Assistant Director SN Singh, said, "Since 4 am the work is in progress and around 60% locusts have been killed. 4 drones were also used and now the swarm will move towards Bharatpur and Mathura."
A deadly thunderstorm that rolled across northern parts of the country damaged sections of the Taj Mahal complex, including the main gate and a railing running below its five lofty domes. Gurgaon, the..