Taj Mahal to remain shut after COVID cases soar in Agra

: In the view of current COVID-19 situation in Agra, historical monuments like Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, Akbar tomb and others to remain closed until further orders as they fall in 'buffer zone' areas.

Over 55 new COVID infections were reported in past four days, according to District Magistrate of Agra.

Earlier, Union Minister of Tourism and Culture Prahlad Singh Patel announced that all monuments can be reopened with complete precautions from July 6 onwards, amid relaxations in the COVID-19 lockdown.