Celebration of life for NHP Sgt. Ben Jenkins Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:29s - Published 6 minutes ago Celebration of life for NHP Sgt. Ben Jenkins NHP Sgt. Ben Jenkins died after he was shot during a traffic stop on March 27 near Ely. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend SERGEANT BEN JENKINS DIED MARCH27 AFTER BEING SHOT DURING ATRAFFIC STOP NEAR ELY.HIS MEMORIAL WAS POSTPONEDBECAUSE OF COVID-19.ON WEDNESDAY, HIS FAMILY ANDLAW ENFORCEMENT DEPARTMENTSWILL HAVE A CELEBRATION OF LIFEIN ELKO.A PROCESSION WILL START AT 9:30A-M THROUGH ELKO BEFORE THECEREMONY.THE CEREMONY WILL BELIVESTREAMED ON THE NEVADAHIGHWAY PATROL FACEBOOK PAGE.





