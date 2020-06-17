Global  

Eugene Police: Uptick in illegal fireworks this year
Video Credit: KEZI - Published
0
With so many fireworks displays cancelled last night, fire officials were at the ready for more people than ever to be lighting off their own rockets.

Eugene police did notice an uptick in illegal fireworks this year .

Kezi 9 news reporter andrew haubner is live at a local fireworks stand to break it all down for us -- andrew?

It was pretty hard to miss the sounds of fireworks last night no matter what neighborhood you live in-- even though most fireworks shows in the area were cancelled because of the pandemic.

It was loud around my neighborhood.

Officials were expecting more people than ever to be picking up fireworks to use on their own-- and the celebrations last night didn't dissapoint.

In fact, one fireworks vendor told us yesterday that they've never seen anything like it.

Between all of their locations, they say they've done around a million dollars in sales.

And that apparently goes for illegal fireworks too-- eugene police tell us they got 116 calls regarding illegal fireworks last night.

Thats up from just 40 calls in 2019... but pretty close to the 2018 number at 114 calls for service.

Officials say the fireworks put a strain on all first responders... one woman we spoke to today heard the fireworks and tells us it puts a strain on many other people too.

It's always noisey in my neighborhood.

And i'm not saying that i don't love fireworks.

I love them.

I just don't like them uncontrolled out where i live."

She says that she lives near mobile homes, and she's concerned about how easy it would be to accidently start a fire.

Now that the fourth is over-- consumer fireworks are banned in eugene city limits-- but sales can continue through the 6th.

The base fine for illegal fireworks is $250.

Reporting in




