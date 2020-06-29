OHA: 301 new coronavirus cases, 2 deaths

You for joining us, i'm jillian smukler.

As of today, oregon's coronavirus case count has exceeded 10 thousand people.

It's a new milestone-- as officials raise concerns about fallout from fourth of july celebrations yesterday.

There's no sign that the spread is slowing down...so let's have a look at the latest coronavirus numbers tonight.

Oregon saw a total of three hundred and one new confirmed cases today -- bringing our statewide total to ten thousand two hundred and thirty.

The highest numbers came out of multnomah, washington and marion counties.

Covid-19 has claimed two more lives in oregon today -- raising the state's death toll to 215.

Both cases had underlying