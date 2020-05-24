Devotees throng Lord Shiva temples on first Monday of Sawan

Prayers were offered at Bankhandi Mahadev Temple in Delhi's Chandni Chowk on the first Monday of 'sawan' month. Precautionary measures are being taken by temple authorities in view of COVID spread. Sawan, the fifth month in Hindu calendar, is dedicated to Lord Shiva and considered to be the most auspicious month of the year. It is believed that on 'sawan ke somwar' (Mondays falling in the month of Shravan), devotees observe a special fast and visit Shiva temples.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on July 6 on the first Monday of 'sawan' month. The first Monday of sawan month is usually a significant festival for the Shiva devotees. Sawan Somvar Vrat or fasts are followed in the month of Shravan. People believed that Lord Shiva would bless the people with good health, protection from evil.
The district administration of Panchkula, has geared up to provide work to migrant labourers via SARAL Portal. While talking to ANI, DC, MK Ahuja said, "Those who are coming to Panchkula in the search of jobs, they have to register themselves on SARAL Portal and in registration they have to provide details about their skills and then we will find work for them accordingly." Due the lockdown in the wake of coronavirus, lots of labourers had returned to their native places.
A constable of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) paid a musical tribute to COVID-19 warriors in Haryana's Panchkula. Constable Vikramjeet Singh dedicated a song. The video of this song was released by ITBP constable on his social media accounts. The song focuses on how ITBP has been ahead in capacity building, maintaining supplies of logistics amid lockdown. The song was written by ITBP Constable Varun Kumar, music was composed by Vikram Sangha and edited by Constable A Rama Rao.
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement to use 'Gamcha' as masks to curb COVID-19, a fashion designer in Panchkula, Neetu Arora started to design and manufactured 'Gamchas' in the time of COVID- 19 outbreak. With the help of Haryana government, this initiative was started one and half month ago.While talking to ANI, Neetu said, "We have delivered these gamchas in Medical, educational and forest department of Haryana and further we are getting more orders. We had planned to open this because the workers needed some source of livelihood. Cost of these gamchas is around Rs. 225 and it is made purely with cotton clothes. Neetu Arora is also designing masks with the matching dress for women.
Atleast 21 people, who had returned back in Haryana's Panchkula from the United States of America has tested positive of coronavirus infection. Total 73 people had arrived from the US on May 19. Chief Medical Officer of Panchkula, Dr Jasjit Kaur said, "21 out of 73 people, who had arrived from the USA on May 19 have tested positive for COVID-19. All of them are not residents of Panchkula but belong to various districts. 2 reports were inconclusive and rests were negative."
Farmers in Punjab are facing problems in sowing crops as majority of the labourers have returned to their hometowns due to COVID-19 pandemic. Farmers are now involving their family members to carry out tedious task of sowing crops. One of the farmers said, "Due to COVID-19, the situation of farmers and labourers has been worse. Because of corona, all the labours from Bihar have returned to their home towns. Government did arrangements for their departure. They got so scared that they returned to their places. Neither did government do any arrangements for labourers nor did they give us any financial support."
Five officials of the Indian Embassy in Pakistan, including the two who were abducted and tortured by Pakistan security agencies, return to India via the Attari-Wagah border in Amritsar on June 22. Earlier on June 15, India summoned Pakistan's Charge d'affaires Syed Haider Shah and issued a demarche over the reported arrest of two officials in Islamabad. Pakistan was asked to return the two officials along with the official car to the High Commission immediately. The incident took place days after two Pakistani officials at Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi were deported for espionage activities in India.
Amid increasing cases of coronavirus in the country, people are still not following the safety guidelines. Residents of Punjab's Amritsar flouted the social distancing norms during morning walk. Most of the people had also not worn face masks. Punjab has recorded over 710 active cases and 67 deaths till now due to COVID-19.
The bus terminal wore deserted look amid weekend lockdown in Punjab's Amritsar on June 13. Punjab imposed a stricter lockdown on weekends and public holidays to keep the coronavirus count in check. Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh approved new guidelines of state government on June 12. The guidelines permitted restaurants for takeaway and home delivery and liquor shops to remain open till 08:00 pm on all days, including Saturdays and Sundays.