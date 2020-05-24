Devotees throng Lord Shiva temples on first Monday of Sawan

Devotees gathered at temples across country to offer prayers on the first Monday of 'sawan' month.

Locals celebrated the day at Saketri Shiva temple in Panchkula.

In Amritsar, devotees thronged Shivala Bhaiyan temple to worship on the special day.

The first Monday of sawan month is considered to be a significant festival for the Shiva devotees.