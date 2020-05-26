Houses Destroyed In Stockton Fire Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Duration: 02:18s - Published 5 minutes ago Houses Destroyed In Stockton Fire Crews battled a fire in Stockton authorities say burned multiple homes and caused evacuations on Sunday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this kcranews RT @MelWingoKCRA: Just arrived at the scene of a four alarm fire in #Stockton. Crews say three houses are destroyed at Harding and Stanford… 6 hours ago Melanie Wingo | KCRA Just arrived at the scene of a four alarm fire in #Stockton. Crews say three houses are destroyed at Harding and St… https://t.co/DejfsBzLAS 7 hours ago

Related videos from verified sources Stockton fire rages out of control in California



Kristen Martinez is the eyewitness. "I live a couple houses down from where the fire is. They have all the police and fire departments from Stockton and Lodi. They blocked off all the streets so I've.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 04:34 Published on May 26, 2020