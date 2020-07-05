Dr Harsh Vardhan remembers Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his birth anniversary

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr Harsh Vardhan on, July 6 paid tribute to Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee, on his birth anniversary at Shahidi Park.

During his speech, the decision of abrogation of Article 370 and 35 (A) made Mookerjee happy as he fought for the same.