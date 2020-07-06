Snowpiercer S01E09 Old Ways Old Wars - Snowpiercer S01E10 994 Cars Long - Season Finale

Snowpiercer 1x09 "Old Ways, Old Wars" & 1x10 "994 Cars Long" Promo trailer (Season Finale) - The rebel forces are on the ropes when a dangerous foe defects to their side.

They hatch a final plan to take control of Snowpiercer once and for all, but it comes at a grave moral cost, and just may destroy them all.

Snowpiercer 1x10 "994 Cars Long" (Season Finale) - In the revolution's aftermath, Layton (Daveed Diggs) struggles to govern the shell-shocked survivors.

Melanie (Jennifer Connelly) finally makes peace with her demons, only to realize the biggest threat to their survival is right over her shoulder.