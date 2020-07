Actor Nick Cordero dies from COVID-19

The actor's wife announced that Cordero died on Sunday.

TONIGHT, WE LEARN THAT 41 YEAROLD ACTOR ACTOR NICK CORDERO HASPASSED AWAY AFTER A LONG BATTLEWITH CORONAVIRUS.HIS WIFE MADE THE ANNOUNCEMENTTONIGHT IN AN INSTAGRAM POST.CORDERO ENTERED THE INTENSIVECARE UNIT A IN LOS ANGELESHOSPITAL ON MARCH 31ST.

HE HADBEEN ON A VENTILATOR ANDUNCONSCIOUS AFTER CONTRACTINGCOVID-19.

CORDERO’S FIGHTCONSISTED OF A LEG AMPUTATIONAND MULTIPLE MINI-STROKES WHILEBATTLING SEVERAL OTHER AILMENTS.THE ACTOR PLAYED IN BROADWAY’SWOODY ALLEN 19-94 FILMADAPTATION OF "BULLETS OVERBROADWAY.

HE ALSO PLAYED A