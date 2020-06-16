An American Pickle movie - Seth Rogen, Sarah Snook, Jorma Taccone

An American Pickle movie trailer - Plot synopsis: AN AMERICAN PICKLE, directed by Brandon Trost, is based on Simon Rich's New Yorker novella and stars Seth Rogen as Herschel Greenbaum, a struggling laborer who immigrates to America in 1920 with dreams of building a better life for his beloved family.

One day, while working at his factory job, he falls into a vat of pickles and is brined for 100 years.

The brine preserves him perfectly and when he emerges in present-day Brooklyn, he finds that he hasn’t aged a day.

But when he seeks out his family, he is troubled to learn that his only surviving relative is his great-grandson, Ben Greenbaum (also played by Rogen), a mild-mannered computer coder whom Herschel can't even begin to understand.

Directed by Brandon Trost starring Seth Rogen, Sarah Snook, Jorma Taccone release date August 6, 2020 (on HBO Max)