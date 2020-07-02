Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jupiter, Saturn and 'buck moon' form Summer Triangle
Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:50s - Published
Jupiter, Saturn and 'buck moon' form Summer Triangle

Jupiter, Saturn and 'buck moon' form Summer Triangle

July's full moon, known as the "buck moon," form the Summer Triangle with Jupiter (right) and Saturn (left).

The footage was filmed in London in the early hours of Monday (July 6).

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mayariemily

mayari youre telling me that not only does the full buck moon appear between jupiter and saturn, but we can also see Ganym… https://t.co/AnMk0rzLjj 18 minutes ago

Shulab

Yusra Salim | يُسرى بِنْت سالم ‘Buck Moon’ Wanes As Bright Planets Peak: What You Can See In The Night Sky This Week. #Astronomy #science https://t.co/vwxchc6mah 21 minutes ago

jennaodonnell88

Jenna o'donnell RT @LesterKrutz: Triangle of Saturn, Jupiter and full moon tonight. (aka Buck moon / Thunder moon). Also, my first capture of Saturn rings!… 27 minutes ago

AnnHedinger

Ann Hedinger RT @MacStevenRJ1: The Buck Moon, July's full moon, lining up with Jupiter and Saturn | Nikon D7000, 18-105mm 🌕 https://t.co/h9MH9Cj6oD 40 minutes ago

string1979

Davy Dunlop LFC RT @carolkirkwood: Did you see Jupiter or Saturn last night? Or the Full Buck Moon?xxx 46 minutes ago

MujGreeneyes

MujGreeneyes RT @ladyasparkles: Full Buck Moon with Jupiter & Saturn forming a triangle 💫🪐 https://t.co/gHPjPlja5O 50 minutes ago

carolkirkwood

Carol Kirkwood Did you see Jupiter or Saturn last night? Or the Full Buck Moon?xxx 51 minutes ago

AnnHedinger

Ann Hedinger RT @seanmhannan: Here’s my best attempt at capturing tonight’s Buck Moon, flanked by Jupiter & Saturn. #yegwx https://t.co/N9HLVwLm0O 1 hour ago


Related videos from verified sources

Saturn, Jupiter and the Moon Will Meet Up in the Sky for July 4th [Video]

Saturn, Jupiter and the Moon Will Meet Up in the Sky for July 4th

Saturn and Jupiter will rendezvous with the moon in the night sky as it experiences a penumbral lunar eclipse over the Fourth of July weekend.

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 01:02Published