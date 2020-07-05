Global  

Covid-19: Scientists say Coronavirus is airborne, ask WHO to revise rules | Oneindia News
Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:50s - Published
As the Coronavirus Pandemic continues to haunt the entire world new scientific perspective has emerged worldwide, Hundreds of scientists say there is evidence that novel coronavirus in smaller particles in the air can infect people and are calling for the World Health Organization (WHO) to revise recommendations, the New York Times reported on Saturday.

The WHO has said the coronavirus disease spreads primarily from person to person through small droplets from the nose or mouth, which are expelled when a person with COVID-19 coughs, sneezes or speaks.

In an open letter to the agency, which the researchers plan to publish in a scientific journal next week, 239 scientists in 32 countries outlined the evidence showing smaller particles can infect people.

