Star of the new Netflix action film The Old Guard Chiwetel Ejiofor speaks about the movie's probing questions on existentialism and how he was attracted to take up the role of Copley.

Chiwetel Ejiofor: The Old Guard asks the great existential questions of life

Duffy slams Netflix movie for 'glamorising s*x trafficking' Duffy has urged Netflix bosses to use their influence "more responsibly" after slamming the movie 365 Days for "glamorising s*x trafficking".

'Unsolved Mysteries,' an unscripted series from the '80s and '90s, got off to a great start in its Netflix revival, drawing viewers and case tips.

The company didn’t set out to build a big library of Black programming, but now it’s the envy of its rivals.