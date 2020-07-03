Dr Mookerjee on his birth anniversary

|
Syama Prasad Mukherjee Indian politician, barrister and academic (1901-1953)
Dr Harsh Vardhan remembers Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his birth anniversary
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:27Published
Syama Prasad Mookerjee would've been proud about Article 370 abrogation: Harsh Vardhan"Mookerjee will be very proud today that the members of the party formed by him played a key role in the abrogation of Article 370 in the Parliament. The country..
IndiaTimes
Harsh Vardhan pays tribute to Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his birth anniversary
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:39Published
Bharatiya Janata Party Indian political party
Opaque PM Cares Fund putting Indian lives at risk, alleges Rahul Gandhi, CongressCongress on Sunday launched a fresh invective against the ruling BJP government, accusing it of being opaque in the use of the PM Cares fund and “putting..
IndiaTimes
Vikas Dubey shouldn't become 'Dawood Ibrahim of Nepal' for India: Shiv SenaContinuing its attack on the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, Shiv Sena on Monday said that gangster Vikas Dubey shouldn't become 'Dawood Ibrahim of Nepal' for..
DNA
Jagat Prakash Nadda Indian politician
Rahul Gandhi continues to demoralise the nation, question the valour of our armed forces: JP Nadda
IndiaTimes
BJP workers encouraged 58 lakh people to contribute to PM CARES Fund: JP Nadda
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:27Published
True leadership in action: JP Nadda on PM's visit to LadakhBJP leaders hailed PM Narendra Modi's visit to Ladakh on Friday amid a military standoff between India and China, with party president JP Nadda saying his "words..
IndiaTimes
Bharatiya Jana Sangh Former Indian political party
Vice President Naidu recalls SP Mookerjee's contribution on birth anniversaryVice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday remembered Bharatiya Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his birth anniversary, saying his love for the..
IndiaTimes
PM Modi pays tribute to Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his birth anniversaryPrime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid homage to Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, the founder of Bharatiya Jana Sangh, on his birth anniversary.
DNA
