The video was filmed in the city of Shanghai on June 30.

A man was captured driving a submarine-shaped vehicle along a road in eastern China.

The man reportedly spent more than €8,000 (£7,300) to get the vehicle delivered to China.

But the vehicle does not match the local standards.

The police detained the vehicle and fined the man, reports said.

