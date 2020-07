July's 'buck moon' seen rising above Minster on Sea, UK Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 01:08s - Published 2 minutes ago July's 'buck moon' seen rising above Minster on Sea, UK July's "buck moon" was seen rising into the night sky above Minster on Sea cliffs in Kent, UK on July 5. 0

