Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump vows to 'defend' America's history in July 4th celebrations
Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 01:32s - Published
Trump vows to 'defend' America's history in July 4th celebrations
Trump vows to 'defend' America's history in July 4th celebrations
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Viewpoint: What Donald Trump gets wrong about Somalia

 It seems Mr Trump's view of Somalia stems from the aftermath of the overthrow of Siad Barre in 1991, since when it has popularly been considered one of the..
WorldNews

Coronavirus: FDA chief refuses to back Trump's vaccine prediction

 Unlike President Trump, Dr Stephen Hahn says he "can't predict" when a Covid-19 vaccine will arrive.
BBC News

The White House has sent conflicting messages on wearing masks and the new coronavirus cases

 President Donald Trump has attributed a rise in coronavirus cases to expanded testing, but his health officials say that's not the only reason.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AnilP18101729

ANIL PARLI ( Anil P ) Trump vows to defend America's history | Sky News Australia https://t.co/JlCDs2rS6L 23 hours ago

Albania96

Albanian Angry Bird https://t.co/9B0erpj9Ss Trump vows to 'defend' America's history in July 4th celebrations https://t.co/nBS1Koter0 23 hours ago

chinhdangvu

Đặng-Vũ Chính Trump vows to defend America's history https://t.co/f6kXToxnZR 1 day ago

5b20be6386164f8

🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸TrumpPatriotsRising🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 RT @5b20be6386164f8: Trump vows to defend America's history | Sky News Australia https://t.co/qp8BKcT4As 1 day ago

5b20be6386164f8

🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸TrumpPatriotsRising🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 Trump vows to defend America's history | Sky News Australia https://t.co/qp8BKcT4As 1 day ago

Goatboy641

Goatboy64 Trump vows to defend America's history https://t.co/CGqeK7eV2x via @YouTube 1 day ago

torysmasher

Pickles U Fat Get Trump vows to defend statues in dark Independence Day speech President defends Confederate-era monuments and says h… https://t.co/oC92500lX4 2 days ago

markhopkins1167

Markus Trump vows to defend statues in dark Independence Day speech after Native American protests ... when 45 cares more… https://t.co/Q18Qs2dGFO 2 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

President Trump Holds 'Salute To America' For July 4th [Video]

President Trump Holds 'Salute To America' For July 4th

July 4th celebrations were more subdued than usual this year, and they came as coronavirus infections surge in at least 39 states. CBS News’ Michael George reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:18Published
Trump vows Mount Rushmore will 'stand forever' [Video]

Trump vows Mount Rushmore will 'stand forever'

President Donald Trump was expected to rail against a "left wing mob" for seeking to "tear down" U.S. history at a celebration with thousands of supporters at Mount Rushmore on Friday (July 3),..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:13Published