BREAKING NEWS: Ennio Morricone passes away at 91 years old
BREAKING NEWS: Ennio Morricone passes away at 91 years old
Oscar winner Ennio Morricone passes away at 91 years old.
Ennio Morricone Italian composer, orchestrator and conductor

Ennio Morricone: Oscar-winning Italian film composer dies aged 91

 The prolific composer's credits included the "spaghetti" Westerns that made Clint Eastwood a star.
Newspaper bosses lose Geoffrey Rush defamation appeal

Newspaper bosses lose Geoffrey Rush defamation appeal

The bosses of an Australian newspaper group have lost their appeal over a hefty defamation pay-out to Oscar winner Geoffrey Rush.

Golden Globes Delayed Until Late February | THR News

Golden Globes Delayed Until Late February | THR News

The awards show, which usually takes place in early January, is the latest one to be scheduled later than usual after the 2021 Oscars delayed their show until April amid the coronavirus pandemic.

jfryarTC

John Fryar RT @nytimes: Breaking News: Ennio Morricone, the award-winning Italian composer who created atmospheric scores for “The Mission” and “The G… 49 seconds ago

prcserpinas

sian | bIack Iives matter RT @NME: BREAKING: legendary composer Ennio Morricone has died at the age of 91 https://t.co/j8bbHm31U0 2 minutes ago

_l0vely_rita

Rita Seiranian RT @RT_com: #BREAKING: Ennio Morricone, Italian composer of music from ‘The Professional’ & ‘Once Upon a Time in America’ dies aged 91 ht… 3 minutes ago


