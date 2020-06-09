Global  

Johnny Depp to face Amber Heard in court during U.K. libel trial
Johnny Depp will come face-to-face with his ex-wife Amber Heard in court, after a judge ruled the actress could be present while Depp gives evidence in his libel case against Britain's The Sun newspaper.

