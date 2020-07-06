A man finished a bottle of Chinese liquor after he wasn't allowed to bring it on a train in eastern China.

Man downs bottle of Chinese liquor after not being allowed to take it on train

A man finished a bottle of Chinese liquor after he wasn't allowed to bring it on a train in eastern China.

The video, shot in the city of Hefei in Anhui Province on July 1, shows a man drinking a bottle of Chinese liquor at the checking point in a train station.

He was heard saying: "It (the liquor) was not allowed to bring onto the train." Since the liquor was worth around 4000yuan (£455) per bottle, the man finished it in half an hour before boarding the train.

According to local reports, the opened liquor is not allowed to be brought into the train station.

The video was provided by local media with permission.