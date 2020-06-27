Global  

Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case: Sanjay Leela Bhansali reaches Bandra Police Station
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:21s
Sanjay Leela Bhansali on July 6 reached Bandra Police Station to record his statement in connection with suicide case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The police have so far recorded the statements of at least 29 people in connection with the case related to the death of the 34-year-old actor last month, which left millions of his fans shocked.

Earlier last week, Bollywood casting director Shanoo Sharma, and the deceased actor's costar from the film 'Dil Bechara', Sanjana Sanghi were also questioned by Mumbai Police.

