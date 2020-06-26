Justin Bieber urges fans to turn to God amid Covid-19 pandemic

Justin Bieber Files Defamation Lawsuit



Justin Bieber filed a $20 million defamation lawsuit against two women who accused him of sexual assault. According to CNN, the women posted their allegations on Twitter, one of them saying it happened in 2015. Bieber’s complaint alleges the accuser contradicts her own statements and uses the accusation for “fame and attention.” The complaint says there are “numerous witnesses to contradict Kadi’s malicious lies.

