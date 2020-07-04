Global  

Epstein accuser cried 'happy tears' on hearing of Ghislaine Maxwell arrest
One of Jeffrey Epstein's accusers says she cried "happy tears" following the arrest of Epstein's long-time associate British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell last week, Australia's Network Nine reported."(This day to me) has been like one of the best days of my life.

I have not stopped smiling and crying happy tears.

And I'm just, yeah, I'm elated to know that she's where she belongs," accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre said in an interview with the Network's 60 Minutes programme aired on Sunday.Maxwell, who has been accused by many women of helping procure underage sex partners for Epstein, was arrested last week in the US.

