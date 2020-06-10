Mural depicting George Floyd and Adama Traoré vandalised in France

A mural honouring for George Floyd and Adama Traoré has been vandalised with racist words in Stain, a northern suburb of Paris.

A mural honouring for George Floyd and Adama Traoré has been vandalised with racist words in Stain, a northern suburb of Paris.

Footage recorded on Sunday (June 5) depicts the sky and faces of George Floyd, and Adama Traoré, who died in July 2016 after being arrested in the French town of Beaumont-sur-Oise.

The mural has been the subject of controversy ever since mid-June.

On June 22, 200 members of the police protested against the text written under the men’s faces: “against racism and police violence.”