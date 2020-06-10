Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mural depicting George Floyd and Adama Traoré vandalised in France
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 02:00s - Published
Mural depicting George Floyd and Adama Traoré vandalised in France

Mural depicting George Floyd and Adama Traoré vandalised in France

A mural honouring for George Floyd and Adama Traoré has been vandalised with racist words in Stain, a northern suburb of Paris.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

A mural honouring for George Floyd and Adama Traoré has been vandalised with racist words in Stain, a northern suburb of Paris.

Footage recorded on Sunday (June 5) depicts the sky and faces of George Floyd, and Adama Traoré, who died in July 2016 after being arrested in the French town of Beaumont-sur-Oise.

The mural has been the subject of controversy ever since mid-June.

On June 22, 200 members of the police protested against the text written under the men’s faces: “against racism and police violence.”




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

This neighborhood is going to be full of amazing murals! [Video]

This neighborhood is going to be full of amazing murals!

Artists from the Chicagoland area are beautifying and unifying Southside communities with murals. The Mural Movement was started by Delilah Martinez, owner of Vault Gallerie. Martinez said a store..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 01:49Published
New Nashville mural features faces of men and women killed by police [Video]

New Nashville mural features faces of men and women killed by police

Nashville artist Charles Key installs new mural featuring faces of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Jocques Clemmons and Daniel Hambrick.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 01:54Published
Thousands rally against racism and police brutality in Paris [Video]

Thousands rally against racism and police brutality in Paris

Thousands gathered at Place de la Republique in Paris on Tuesday (June 9) to protest against racism and police brutality.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 11:15Published