Sir Keir Starmer responds to Jeremy Clarkson saying he's got his vote if he gets a haircut
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:01s
Sir Keir Starmer stopped short of saying he'll get a haircut to secure the vote of Jeremy Clarkson.

Clarkson said he would switch to Labour if Sir Keir "ditched the lego hair".

Keir Starmer Leader of the British Labour Party, MP for Holborn and St Pancras

Jeremy Clarkson endorsement shows Labour has changed, says Keir Starmer

 Former Top Gear presenter said he could vote Labour
Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: Keir Starmer to do unconscious racial bias training, and PM to make Huawei 5G decision 'within weeks'

 The government will announce any change to Huawei's role in the UK's 5G network within weeks, said culture secretary Oliver Dowden – indicating a new..
Independent
Nationwide applause marks 72nd anniversary of NHS

Nationwide applause marks 72nd anniversary of NHS

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has led a nationwide clap for key workers on the NHS's 72nd anniversary, along with the woman who started the weekly Thursday night applause during the first 10 weeks of lockdown.Mr Johnson and #ClapForCarers founder Annemarie Plas led the commemoration from the doorstep of Number 10, while Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer applauded from his home in Kentish Town, north London, at 5pm on Sunday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:07Published

Jeremy Clarkson English broadcaster, journalist and writer


