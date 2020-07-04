Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Hon Kong is no longer under colonial rule'
Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 02:27s - Published
'Hon Kong is no longer under colonial rule'

'Hon Kong is no longer under colonial rule'

China's Ambassador to the UK has accused the UK of openly trampling on the basic norms of international relations over Hong Kong.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

n1ck_se

ᑎick RT @DeItaOne: CHINESE AMBASSADOR TO UK SAYS HONG KONG IS NO LONGER UNDER COLONIAL RULE, IT IS PART OF CHINA 16 seconds ago

SamanthaSJones4

Samantha Jones RT @PrisonPlanet: "Liu Xiaoming, the Chinese ambassador to the UK, has referred to Hong Kong as the territory that is "no longer under colo… 31 seconds ago

Klaatu____

KLAATU🇮🇳 RT @SputnikInt: #URGENT | Hong Kong is no longer under colonial rule, it is part of China, Chinese ambassador to UK says https://t.co/e95Zv… 2 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

For Chinese Dissidents, Detractors, Hong Kong Is Now A Danger Zone [Video]

For Chinese Dissidents, Detractors, Hong Kong Is Now A Danger Zone

For many who were critical of the Chinese government, Hong Kong was a convenient place to be. But according to CNN, that bolthole is quickly closing, as China says that they can now be arrested there,..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published