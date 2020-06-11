Sturgeon visits a bar in Edinburgh ahead of its reopening

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon applauded the NHS outside her home in Edinburgh as the National Health Service marks its 72nd anniversary. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
The British Government’s decision-making on setting up air bridges has been “shambolic”, First Minster Nicola Sturgeon said. UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps earlier revealed quarantine restrictions for people returning to or visiting England from destinations such as Spain, France, Italy and Germany will be lifted from July 10. But speaking during the Scottish Government’s coronavirus briefing, Ms Sturgeon criticised the “shifting sands” of the UK policy and a lack of consultation.
First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon has criticised the UK government's "shambolic decision making", explaining the Scottish government had been given "little or no notice" of airbridge proposals ahead of today's announcement. The Scottish government have not signed up to the airbridge arrangement.
A Scottish husband and wife duo are entertaining the nation from their kitchen table with a magazine-style TV show, featuring acts including a world record breaker who baths in baked beans, a ventriloquist and a rap star. Calling their homegrown production Moreish TV, as they "give a little bit more," Edinburgh couple Craig and Debbie Stephens - veterans of the entertainment industry, who normally run a recording studio - started their now weekly show in April to help struggling performers during the Covid-19 pandemic. The variety-style broadcast - which Craig, 51, and Debbie, 56, present, film and edit at their kitchen table, then post to YouTube, where it attracts thousands of viewers - comes as the National Campaign for the Arts has painted a bleak picture for the future and venues like London’s Southbank Centre look set to stay closed until April 2021. Now the Stephens want their show to provide a platform where entertainers can perform and build their fanbase while venues are closed - featuring diverse guests from around the world, including singers from X Factor, America’s Got Talent and The Voice Indonesia.
Nicola Sturgeon has called on the Treasury to extend financial support for workers and businesses, saying the alternative risks a surge in coronavirus cases or more job losses. Speaking at the Scottish Government’s daily coronavirus briefing in Edinburgh, the First Minister addressed the UK GDP figures released on Friday showing a decline in April of more than 20%.
Businesses are now able to raise funds for the Marie Curie charity by inviting Bob Crosbie, from Bobcat Alpacas in Edinburgh, to host a 20-minute "meet and greet" with his friendly herd of alpacas in return for a suggested £100 donation.
The Cross Keys pub in London opened for the first time today as Covid-19 lockdown measures were relaxed in England. Customer Blair Sandison from Scotland was pleased to be having his first pub drink since the end of March while pub manager Eric Lanouilh said his pub had done "so much" to implement the new social distancing guidelines.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited have visited the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn to mark the NHS's 72nd birthday. Prince William thanked the staff for the gifts they made for his and Kate's children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
Boris Johnson applauded the NHS to celebrate its 72nd anniversary. The Prime Minister took to the steps of 10 Downing Street as part of the nationwide clap.