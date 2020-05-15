Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Contradicting the WHO, Scientists Say COVID Is an Airborne Disease
Video Credit: TomoNews US - Duration: 01:49s - Published
Contradicting the WHO, Scientists Say COVID Is an Airborne Disease

Contradicting the WHO, Scientists Say COVID Is an Airborne Disease

NEW YORK — Some 239 scientists in 32 countries say the coronavirus is an airborne disease that can linger in tiny droplets to infect people indoors, according to a report dated July 4 in the New York Times.

The report states that a scientific journal will publish the researchers' open letter in the coming days.

According to the WHO's guidelines, COVID spreads mainly by contact and airborne transmission of the virus only happens during medical procedures that create aerosols.

Yet, dissenting experts believe the virus could transmit via much smaller droplets that could carry the virus to longer distances.

The letter's co-signer Lindsey Marr told the New York Times that the WHO's guidelines are based on experiments at hospital rooms where good airflow and lower virus volumes prevailed.

According to the Guardian, documented outbreaks at meatpacking plants suggest these studies underestimate the virus's ability to survive in typical indoor conditions.

The New York Times reports that the new study would mean institutions should use powerful air filters, virus-killing UV lights, and face masks to prevent indoor transmission.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Covid-19: Scientists say Coronavirus is airborne, ask WHO to revise rules | Oneindia News [Video]

Covid-19: Scientists say Coronavirus is airborne, ask WHO to revise rules | Oneindia News

As the Coronavirus Pandemic continues to haunt the entire world new scientific perspective has emerged worldwide, Hundreds of scientists say there is evidence that novel coronavirus in smaller..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:50Published
Speech-generated droplets and COVID-19 transmission [Video]

Speech-generated droplets and COVID-19 transmission

Researchers report that airborne droplets produced through speech could be a potentially significant mode of COVID-19 transmission. Recent experiments have shown that speaking produces thousands of..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:48Published