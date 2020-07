In his address, JP Nadda said Mookerjee had inspired abolition of Article 370.

In his tweet, PM Modi wrote: โ€˜I bow to Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his Jayantiโ€™.

Shyama Prasad Mookerjee was the founder of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh.

PM Modi & other leaders pay tribute to Dr Shyama Prasad Mookerjee on his 119th birth anniversary.