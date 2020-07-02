Fort Lauderdale Boy Struck By Bullet On July 4th

Demonstrators Take To The Beach To Protest Social Distancing' Policies



A group of demonstrators in Fort Lauderdale took to the beach Saturday to protest the city's new temporary social distancing policies. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:42 Published 2 days ago

Man Refuses To Wear Maks On Plane



Police had to be called inside a Fort Lauderdale-bound plane in New York when a man refused to wear a mask while onboard a plane. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:19 Published 2 days ago