Cordero had been hospitalized since March after contracting coronavirus, and had to be put on a ventilator.

Broadway Star Nick Cordero Dies After Long Battle With Coronavirus, Wife Says

Hollywood and Broadway are paying tribute to Tony-nominated actor Nick Cordero, who died Sunday at 41...

Broadway star Nick Cordero has died at the age of 41. The theater star's wife, fitness guru Amanda...

Broadway actor Nick Cordero, who earned a Tony Award nomination in 2014, has died at age 41 after a...