Broadway Star Nick Cordero Dies After Long Battle With Coronavirus, Wife Says
Broadway Star Nick Cordero Dies After Long Battle With Coronavirus, Wife Says
Cordero had been hospitalized since March after contracting coronavirus, and had to be put on a ventilator.
Broadway actor Nick Cordero, who earned a Tony Award nomination in 2014, has died at age 41 after a...
Broadway star Nick Cordero has died at the age of 41. The theater star's wife, fitness guru Amanda...
Hollywood and Broadway are paying tribute to Tony-nominated actor Nick Cordero, who died Sunday at 41...
Actor Nick Cordero dies from COVID-19
The actor's wife announced that Cordero died on Sunday. He'd been fighting coronavirus since March.
Broadway Star Nick Cordero Dead At 41
Cordero, who starred in "Bullets Over Broadway" and "A Bronx Tale," had been in a Los Angeles hospital for months battling coronavirus. CBS2's Jessica Moore reports
