Broadway Star Nick Cordero Dies After Long Battle With Coronavirus, Wife Says
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:31s - Published
Broadway Star Nick Cordero Dies After Long Battle With Coronavirus, Wife Says

Cordero had been hospitalized since March after contracting coronavirus, and had to be put on a ventilator.

