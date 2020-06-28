NYPD: 37 Shootings, 56 Victims Over July 4th Weekend



Related videos from verified sources Buffalo police investigating five shootings Sunday



The Buffalo Police Department is investigating five shootings with six victims since Saturday night. Credit: WKBW Buffalo Duration: 02:05 Published 12 hours ago 14 People Shot In Two Mass Shootings During Holiday Weekend; 14-Year-Old Among Killed



At least 14 people were shot in two separate mass shootings in Chicago during July 4th celebrations. Among the victims were one child and two teens, one of whom was killed. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 02:08 Published 22 hours ago Citywide Spike In Gun Violence Continues With Multiple Weekend Shootings



New York City police officers are trying to push back on a rash of shootings heating up on this summer weekend. CBS2's Christina Fan reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 03:01 Published 1 week ago