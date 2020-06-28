NYPD: 37 Shootings, 56 Victims Over July 4th Weekend

Buffalo police investigating five shootings SundayThe Buffalo Police Department is investigating five shootings with six victims since Saturday night.
14 People Shot In Two Mass Shootings During Holiday Weekend; 14-Year-Old Among KilledAt least 14 people were shot in two separate mass shootings in Chicago during July 4th celebrations. Among the victims were one child and two teens, one of whom was killed.
Citywide Spike In Gun Violence Continues With Multiple Weekend ShootingsNew York City police officers are trying to push back on a rash of shootings heating up on this summer weekend. CBS2's Christina Fan reports.