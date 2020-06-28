Global  

NYPD: 37 Shootings, 56 Victims Over July 4th Weekend
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 04:05s - Published
NYPD: 37 Shootings, 56 Victims Over July 4th Weekend
The latest shooting happened overnight in Bed-Stuy. CBS2's John Dias reports.
Buffalo police investigating five shootings Sunday [Video]

Buffalo police investigating five shootings Sunday

The Buffalo Police Department is investigating five shootings with six victims since Saturday night.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 02:05Published
14 People Shot In Two Mass Shootings During Holiday Weekend; 14-Year-Old Among Killed [Video]

14 People Shot In Two Mass Shootings During Holiday Weekend; 14-Year-Old Among Killed

At least 14 people were shot in two separate mass shootings in Chicago during July 4th celebrations. Among the victims were one child and two teens, one of whom was killed.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:08Published
Citywide Spike In Gun Violence Continues With Multiple Weekend Shootings [Video]

Citywide Spike In Gun Violence Continues With Multiple Weekend Shootings

New York City police officers are trying to push back on a rash of shootings heating up on this summer weekend. CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:01Published