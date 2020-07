Protesters gather in support of Filipino TV station ahead of new franchise vote

Protesters gathered in support of Filipino TV station ABS-CBN ahead of a possible vote on a new 25-year franchise.

Large groups amassed in Quezon City outside the station's headquarters on June 6 holding signs which read, "defend press freedom." The House of Representatives Committee on Legislative Franchises may vote on the application of ABS-CBN for a new 25-year franchise next week.

A cease and desist order was given by the country's National Telecommunications Commission to ABS-CBN.