Neil Young objects to Donald Trump using his songs
Neil Young has stated he is 'not OK' with Donald Trump using his songs at his Fourth of July weekend event.
Lynn Preston Neil Young Objects To Use Of 3 Of His Songs By Donald Trump At Mount Rushmore Event https://t.co/brbBGm65UU via @Deadline 59 minutes ago
Galih Sebastian Neil Young objects to Donald Trump using his songs Neil Young has opposed Donald Trump using his music at rallies,… https://t.co/lpurngmHWZ 3 hours ago
BMX Entertainment C Neil Young objects to Donald Trump using his songs 6 hours ago
Echoingwalls Music Neil Young objects to Donald Trump using his songs - Neil Young has opposed Donald Trump using his music at rallies… https://t.co/BSVqxLMI0R 7 hours ago
Entertainment News Neil Young objects to Donald Trump using his songs https://t.co/KKw3YTjHAB #Music 7 hours ago
gen21 Neil Young objects to Donald Trump using his songs Neil Young has opposed Donald Trump using his music at rallies,… https://t.co/XXEsZARriI 7 hours ago
Political Savvy RT @catherine_lucey: Neil Young Objects To Use Of 3 Of His Songs By Donald Trump At Mount Rushmore Event https://t.co/S7RCjME29M via @Deadl… 8 hours ago
Amigo Music 🇬🇧 MUSIC NEWS - Neil Young objects to Donald Trump using his songs https://t.co/rlDOzcOERO 8 hours ago