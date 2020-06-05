Global  

Janelle Monae calls for misogyny in music to end
Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:52s - Published
Janelle Monae calls for misogyny in music to end

Janelle Monae calls for misogyny in music to end

Janelle Monae has called on male artists to 'do the work' to help abolish misogyny in the music industry.

