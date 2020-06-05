Janelle Monae calls for misogyny in music to end
Janelle Monae has called on male artists to 'do the work' to help abolish misogyny in the music industry.
Galih Sebastian Janelle Monae calls for misogyny in music to end Janelle Monae wants to hold male music artists to account for thei… https://t.co/3bBdq93t0v 3 hours ago
BMX Entertainment C Janelle Monae calls for misogyny in music to end 6 hours ago
Echoingwalls Music Janelle Monae calls for misogyny in music to end - Janelle Monae wants to hold male music artists to account for th… https://t.co/vPtd0JDI11 7 hours ago
gen21 Janelle Monae calls for misogyny in music to end Janelle Monae wants to hold male music artists to account for their part in misogyny. 7 hours ago
Amigo Music 🇬🇧 MUSIC NEWS - Janelle Monae calls for misogyny in music to end https://t.co/bBhgjcMR5j 8 hours ago
The Ultimate UK Chart Janelle Monae calls for misogyny in music to end https://t.co/mTDtRz9H3E 8 hours ago
Riley Camryn fan account Janelle Monae calls for misogyny in music to end https://t.co/VKbBrIwSUH #RileyCamryn https://t.co/2hnIGd2ku9 8 hours ago
Entertainment News https://t.co/LKIjLoNFJh Janelle Monae calls for misogyny in music to end https://t.co/qPoaHOiUHe https://t.co/poiWMOBnEc 8 hours ago
Janelle Monáe Rails Against Misogyny In Hip HopExecutive Produced By: Pro
https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/
Voiceover: Shy Grey
https://www.instagram.com/shygrey/
Video Edit: CT
https://www.instagram.com/goodluckct/
Subscribe to..
Janelle Monae: Misogyny in rap music is 'infuriating'Misogyny in the rap industry is "infuriating", according to Janelle Monae.
LL Cool J, Janelle Monae, Kelly Clarkson & More Demand Action After Officers Shove 75-Year-Old Man | THR NewsOutraged artists and activists took to social media on Thursday (June 4) to demand swift action after a video emerged of officers from the Buffalo Police Department shoving an unarmed 75-year-old man..