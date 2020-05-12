Mission: Impossible sequel and The Batman allowed to resume filming in U.K.

Tom Cruise ’s new Mission Impossible action blockbuster and Robert Pattinson ’s highly-anticipated debut as Batman are among the projects given the green light to resume filming in the U.K.

Unreleased cut of 'Justice League' going to HBO Max Fans of the superhero movie "Justice League" will soon be able to watch a previously unreleased version of the film, in response to a years-long campaign by fans. Gloria Tso has more.

Investors cautious on virus rise, jobless data Stocks were little changed Thursday after a spike in new COVID-19 cases and stubbornly high levels of joblessness made for a skittish trading day. Conway G. Gittens has more.

'Hamilton' Movie to Hit Streaming Early, More 'Tiger King' in the Works, Robert Pattinson Talks ‘The Batman’ | THR News The film version of 'Hamilton' is coming to Disney+ this summer, more 'Tiger King' could be headed to Netflix and Robert Pattinson opens up his process and portrayal of Batman.

Robert Pattinson refusing to workout for Batman role Robert Pattinson won't be hitting the gym to play Batman as he wants to emulate movie legends of the past by having a more natural look.

Robert Pattinson found 'Tenet' to be an incredibly complicated movie Robert Pattinson has admitted that even he struggled to understand the plot of his mysterious new movie Tenet.

Peter Sarsgaard praises Robert Pattinson's Batman portrayal Peter Sarsgaard is impressed with Robert Pattinson's portrayal of Batman and said the actor looks great in costume.

Lady Colin Campbell's offer to Tom Cruise After recent reports that the 'Mission: Impossible' star is looking to buy a home in Sussex, veteran royal biographer Lady Colin Campbell has offered a proposition to Tom.

Highlights of this day in history: Union forces win the Battle of Gettysburg in the American Civil War; George Washington takes charge of the Continental Army;..