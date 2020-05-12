Global  

Mission: Impossible sequel and The Batman allowed to resume filming in U.K.
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:41s - Published
Mission: Impossible sequel and The Batman allowed to resume filming in U.K.

Mission: Impossible sequel and The Batman allowed to resume filming in U.K.

Tom Cruise’s new Mission Impossible action blockbuster and Robert Pattinson’s highly-anticipated debut as Batman are among the projects given the green light to resume filming in the U.K.

