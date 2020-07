Ghislaine Maxwell’s friend refers to Prince Andrew as ‘spoiled’ and ‘entitled’ and in Good Morning Britain interview Video Credit: Yahoo Style - Duration: 00:21s - Published 4 minutes ago Ghislaine Maxwell’s friend refers to Prince Andrew as ‘spoiled’ and ‘entitled’ and in Good Morning Britain interview Ghislaine Maxwell's friend Laura Goldman tells GMB presenters Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid that Prince Andrew wouldn't have been aware of what happened because he was 'not that intelligent' 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Ghislaine Maxwell will 'never sell out' Prince Andrew for a plea deal, friend claims Socialite won't 'give up' Duke in federal investigation, according to Telegraph interview

Independent - Published 2 days ago







Tweets about this Lauren Love that the media refers to Ghislaine Maxwell as Prince Andrew’s friend 3 days ago