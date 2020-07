Thanks to an inherited disorder, Green Twp. officer in need of a kidney Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 01:51s - Published 3 days ago Thanks to an inherited disorder, Green Twp. officer in need of a kidney After living with polycystic kidney disease, an inherited disorder that forms cysts in the kidneys and depletes their function over time, Green Township police officer Troy Biggs is now in need of a new kidney. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this cheryl boylson RT @WCPO: After living with polycystic kidney disease, an inherited disorder that forms cysts in the kidneys and depletes their function ov… 2 days ago WCPO 9 After living with polycystic kidney disease, an inherited disorder that forms cysts in the kidneys and depletes the… https://t.co/ZpZqyHRAg7 2 days ago Paola Suro WCPO RT @LucyMayCincy: ICYMI Watch: Green Twp. officer in need of a kidney - story by ⁦@PaolaSNews⁩ https://t.co/VFejDUn3mK 3 days ago Lucy May ICYMI Watch: Green Twp. officer in need of a kidney - story by ⁦@PaolaSNews⁩ https://t.co/VFejDUn3mK 3 days ago WCPO 9 Thanks to an inherited disorder, Green Twp. officer in need of a kidney https://t.co/eudFcmJUfo 3 days ago