Group of Florida lawmakers want governor to issue mask mandate Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 01:21s - Published 3 minutes ago Florida hit another unwanted milestone with more than 200,000 COVID-19 cases. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this WPTV Group of Florida lawmakers want governor to issue mask mandate https://t.co/JotJlghb8J https://t.co/Id1CjNoYwD 1 minute ago Southern Lady #Trump2020 @GovRonDeSantis don't give in to the Democrats because if you do, they own you. The death rate is low & they are pe… https://t.co/3XUMlfFqS9 7 minutes ago